L'independent Games Festival dévoile ses finalistes

Créé en 1999, l'Independent Games Festival est aux jeux vidéo ce que le festival Sundance est aux films.
Qui seront les grands gagnants de la 19e édition de ce festival qui récompense les développeurs de jeux vidéo indépendants? En attendant la cérémonie qui se tiendra le 1er mars prochain à San Francisco, l'IGF vient de dévoiler ses finalistes.
Voici la liste complète:
Grand prix Seumas McNally :
- Inside (Playdead)
- Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe)
- Quadrilateral Cowboy (Blendo Games)
- Event[0] (Ocelot Society)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Overcooked (Ghost Town Games)
Meilleur jeu étudiant :
- Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor (Sundae Month)
- Lily, Colors of Santa Luz (Lily, Colors of Santa Luz Team)
- Un Pas Fragile (PAF team)
- FAR: Lone Sails (Mr. Whale’s Game Service / Mixtvision)
- Frog Climbers (TeamCrew)
- Bamboo Heart (Sokpop Collective)
Meilleure audio :
- The Flame in the Flood (The Molasses Flood)
- GoNNER (Art in Heart)
- Virginia (Variable State)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Everything (David OReilly)
- Inside (Playdead)
Excellence en design :
- Imbroglio (Michael Brough)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)
- Duskers (Misfits Attic)
- Overcooked (Ghost Town Games)
- Event[0] (Ocelot Society)
- Quadrilateral Cowboy (Blendo Games)
Excellence en narration :
- Ladykiller in a Bind (Love Conquers All Games)
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (iNK Stories)
- Virginia (Variable State)
- Orwell (Osmotic Studios)
- Event[0] (Ocelot Society)
- One Night Stand (Kinmoku)
Excellence en arts visuels :
- The Flame in the Flood (The Molasses Flood)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Virginia (Variable State)
- Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- She Remembered Caterpillars (jumpsuit entertainment)
Prix Nuovo :
- Islands: Non-Places (Carlburton LLC)
- Close (Tobias Zarges and Moritz Eberl)
- Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor (Sundae Month)
- Oikospiel, Book I (David Kanaga)
- Everything (David OReilly)
- Virginia (Variable State)
- Mu Cartographer (Titouan Millet)
- Lieve Oma (Florian Veltman)