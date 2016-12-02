Stéphanie Godbout
Microplay

Et le meilleur jeu vidéo de l'année est...

La cérémonie des Games Awards se tenait jeudi soir à Los Angeles.

Microplay

Stéphanie Godbout

C'est hier soir, au Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, que se tenait l'édition 2016 des Games Awards. Voici les grands gagnants:

Jeu de l'année :

  • Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) * gagnant *
  • Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Meilleur studio :

  • Blizzard Entertainment (pour Overwatch)  * gagnant *
  • EA DICE (pour Battlefield 1)
  • id Software (pour Doom)
  • Naughty Dog (pour Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)
  • Respawn Entertainment (pour Titanfall 2)

Meilleure narration :

  • Firewatch (Campo Santo)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Mafia 3 (Hangar 13/2K Games)
  • Oxenfree (Night School Studio)
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)  * gagnant *

Meilleure direction artistique :

  • Abzu (Giant Squid/505 Games)
  • Firewatch (Campo Santo)
  • Inside (Playdead)  * gagnant *
  • Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Meilleure bande sonore :

  • Battlefield 1 (EA DICE/Electronic Arts)
  • Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)  * gagnant *
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
  • Thumper (Drool)

 Meilleure performance d'acteur :

  • Alex Hernandez pour Lincoln Clay, Mafia 3
  • Cissy Jones pour Delilah, Firewatch
  • Emily Rose pour Elena, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Nolan North pour Nathan Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End *  gagnant *
  • Rich Sommer pour Henry, Firewatch
  • Troy Baker pour Sam Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Meilleur impact :

  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Ink Stories)
  • Block'hood (Plethora Project/Devolver Digital)
  • Orwell (Osmotic Studios/Surprise Attack)
  • Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)
  • That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games) * gagnant *

 Meilleur jeu indépendant :

  • Firewatch (Campo Santo)
  • Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
  • Inside (Playdead) * gagnant *
  • Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe/Chucklefish Games)
  • The Witness (Thekla Inc.)

 Meilleur jeu mobile/portable :

  • Clash Royale (Supercell)
  • Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
  • Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)
  • Pokémon Go (Niantic Labs) * gagnant *
  • Severed (DrinkBox Studios)

Meilleur jeu VR :

  • Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Eve: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
  • Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
  • Rez Infinite (Enhance Games) * gagnant *
  • Thumper (Drool)

Meilleur jeu d'action :

  • Battlefield 1 (EA DICE/Electronic Arts)
  • Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks) * gagnant *
  • Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

 Meilleur jeu action/aventure :

  • Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks) * gagnant *
  • Hitman (IO Interactive/Square Enix)
  • Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
  • Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Meilleur jeu RPG :

  • Dark Souls 3 (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (CD Projekt Red/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) * gagnant *
  • World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Meilleur jeu de combat :

  • Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft Studios)
  • The King of Fighters 14 (SNK/Atlus USA)
  • Pokkén Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokémon Co. International)
  • Street Fighter 5 (Capcom) * gagnant *

Meilleur jeu de stratégie :

  • Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (Firaxis Games/2K Games) * gagnant *
  • Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
  • The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio/Versus Evil)
  • Total War: Warhammer (The Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games/2K Games)

Meilleur jeu famille :

  • Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Pokémon Go (Niantic Labs) * gagnant *
  • Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Skylanders Imaginators (Toy for Bob/Activision)

Meilleur jeu sport/course :

  • FIFA 17 (EA Vancouver/Electronic Arts)
  • Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games/Microsoft Studios) * gagnant *
  • MLB The Show 16 (SIE San Diego Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions/Konami)

Meilleur jeu multijoueur :

  • Battlefield 1 (EA DICE/Electronic Arts)
  • Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)
  • Overcooked (Ghost Town Games/Team17)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) * gagnant *
  • Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Jeu le plus attendu :

  • God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda (BioWare/Electronic Arts)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Studios/Rockstar Games)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) * gagnant *

Joueur plus apprécié :

  • AngryJoeShow
  • Boogie2988 * gagnant *
  • Danny O'Dwyer
  • JackSepticEye
  • Lirik

Meilleur joueur de sport électronique :

  • Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Coldzera - Marcelo David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) * gagnant *
  • ByuN - Hyun Woo (Starcraft 2)
  • Infiltrator- Lee Seon-woo (Team Razer, Street Fighter 5)
  • Hungrybox - Juan Debiedma (Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.)

Meilleur équipe de sport électronique :

  • SK Telecom T1 (League of Legends)
  • Wings Gaming (Dota 2)
  • SK Gaming
  • ROX Tigers (League of Legends)
  • Cloud 9 * gagnant *

Meilleur jeu de sport électronique :

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) * gagnant *
  • Street Fighter 5 (Capcom)

