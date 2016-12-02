Et le meilleur jeu vidéo de l'année est...

C'est hier soir, au Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, que se tenait l'édition 2016 des Games Awards. Voici les grands gagnants:
Jeu de l'année :
- Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) * gagnant *
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Meilleur studio :
- Blizzard Entertainment (pour Overwatch) * gagnant *
- EA DICE (pour Battlefield 1)
- id Software (pour Doom)
- Naughty Dog (pour Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)
- Respawn Entertainment (pour Titanfall 2)
Meilleure narration :
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Mafia 3 (Hangar 13/2K Games)
- Oxenfree (Night School Studio)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment) * gagnant *
Meilleure direction artistique :
- Abzu (Giant Squid/505 Games)
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead) * gagnant *
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Meilleure bande sonore :
- Battlefield 1 (EA DICE/Electronic Arts)
- Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks) * gagnant *
- Inside (Playdead)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Thumper (Drool)
Meilleure performance d'acteur :
- Alex Hernandez pour Lincoln Clay, Mafia 3
- Cissy Jones pour Delilah, Firewatch
- Emily Rose pour Elena, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Nolan North pour Nathan Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End * gagnant *
- Rich Sommer pour Henry, Firewatch
- Troy Baker pour Sam Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Meilleur impact :
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Ink Stories)
- Block'hood (Plethora Project/Devolver Digital)
- Orwell (Osmotic Studios/Surprise Attack)
- Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)
- That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games) * gagnant *
Meilleur jeu indépendant :
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Inside (Playdead) * gagnant *
- Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe/Chucklefish Games)
- The Witness (Thekla Inc.)
Meilleur jeu mobile/portable :
- Clash Royale (Supercell)
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)
- Pokémon Go (Niantic Labs) * gagnant *
- Severed (DrinkBox Studios)
Meilleur jeu VR :
- Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Eve: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games) * gagnant *
- Thumper (Drool)
Meilleur jeu d'action :
- Battlefield 1 (EA DICE/Electronic Arts)
- Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks) * gagnant *
- Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
Meilleur jeu action/aventure :
- Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks) * gagnant *
- Hitman (IO Interactive/Square Enix)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Meilleur jeu RPG :
- Dark Souls 3 (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (CD Projekt Red/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) * gagnant *
- World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
Meilleur jeu de combat :
- Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft Studios)
- The King of Fighters 14 (SNK/Atlus USA)
- Pokkén Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokémon Co. International)
- Street Fighter 5 (Capcom) * gagnant *
Meilleur jeu de stratégie :
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (Firaxis Games/2K Games) * gagnant *
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio/Versus Evil)
- Total War: Warhammer (The Creative Assembly/Sega)
- XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games/2K Games)
Meilleur jeu famille :
- Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Pokémon Go (Niantic Labs) * gagnant *
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Skylanders Imaginators (Toy for Bob/Activision)
Meilleur jeu sport/course :
- FIFA 17 (EA Vancouver/Electronic Arts)
- Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games/Microsoft Studios) * gagnant *
- MLB The Show 16 (SIE San Diego Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions/Konami)
Meilleur jeu multijoueur :
- Battlefield 1 (EA DICE/Electronic Arts)
- Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)
- Overcooked (Ghost Town Games/Team17)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) * gagnant *
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Jeu le plus attendu :
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (BioWare/Electronic Arts)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Studios/Rockstar Games)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) * gagnant *
Joueur plus apprécié :
- AngryJoeShow
- Boogie2988 * gagnant *
- Danny O'Dwyer
- JackSepticEye
- Lirik
Meilleur joueur de sport électronique :
- Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Coldzera - Marcelo David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) * gagnant *
- ByuN - Hyun Woo (Starcraft 2)
- Infiltrator- Lee Seon-woo (Team Razer, Street Fighter 5)
- Hungrybox - Juan Debiedma (Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.)
Meilleur équipe de sport électronique :
- SK Telecom T1 (League of Legends)
- Wings Gaming (Dota 2)
- SK Gaming
- ROX Tigers (League of Legends)
- Cloud 9 * gagnant *
Meilleur jeu de sport électronique :
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) * gagnant *
- Street Fighter 5 (Capcom)