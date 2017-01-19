Une modèle de fitness au repos

Une entraîneuse américaine a montré l'envers de la médaille du monde de la photo de fitness en publiant un cliché où on voit son corps sous un angle moins flatteur, exposant avec fierté ses bourrelets, pour faire passer un message inspirant.
Elle a mis côtes à côtes deux photos, l'une la montrant debout, avec un corps parfait, et l'autre assise, sur laquelle on peut presque apercevoir une «poignée d'amour».
Mais Anna Victoria refuse de voir ses plis de ventre comme un défaut. Selon la pro de l'entraînement, suivie par plus d'un million d'abonnés sur Instagram, une «bonne ou une mauvaise» photo ne devrait pas changer l'opinion que l'on porte sur notre corps et notre «valeur».
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
«Alors que je deviens plus vieille, j'ai de la cellulite et des vergetures qui ne partiront pas, et c'est bienvenu, a-t-elle écrit. Elles représentent une vie bien vécue (28 ans jusqu'à date) [...]. Comment puis-je être fâchée contre mon corps pour des "défauts" parfaitement normaux.»
La modèle de conditionnement physique, qui partage régulièrement des photos de transformation avant/après une remise en forme, croit que l'on ne devrait pas être obsédés par ces supposés défauts et vouloir s'en débarrasser à tout prix.