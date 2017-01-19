Une modèle de fitness au repos

19-01-2017 | 11h07

Une entraîneuse américaine a montré l'envers de la médaille du monde de la photo de fitness en publiant un cliché où on voit son corps sous un angle moins flatteur, exposant avec fierté ses bourrelets, pour faire passer un message inspirant.



Elle a mis côtes à côtes deux photos, l'une la montrant debout, avec un corps parfait, et l'autre assise, sur laquelle on peut presque apercevoir une «poignée d'amour».

Mais Anna Victoria refuse de voir ses plis de ventre comme un défaut. Selon la pro de l'entraînement, suivie par plus d'un million d'abonnés sur Instagram, une «bonne ou une mauvaise» photo ne devrait pas changer l'opinion que l'on porte sur notre corps et notre «valeur».

«Alors que je deviens plus vieille, j'ai de la cellulite et des vergetures qui ne partiront pas, et c'est bienvenu, a-t-elle écrit. Elles représentent une vie bien vécue (28 ans jusqu'à date) [...]. Comment puis-je être fâchée contre mon corps pour des "défauts" parfaitement normaux.»

La modèle de conditionnement physique, qui partage régulièrement des photos de transformation avant/après une remise en forme, croit que l'on ne devrait pas être obsédés par ces supposés défauts et vouloir s'en débarrasser à tout prix.

Une photo publiée par Snapchat: AnnaVictoriaFit (@annavictoria) le 30 Nov. 2016 à 16h34 PST