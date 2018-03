La Ghouta bombardée pendant la trêve: un avion russe s'écrase en Syrie, 32 morts

(FILES) This file photo taken on August 20, 2007 shows a Russian-made Hungarian air force Antonov AN-26 plane flying above the Square of Heroes in the capital Budapest. An Russian Antonov AN-26 military transport plane crashed on landing at Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria, killing all on board including 26 passengers and 6 crew, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by RIA Novosti on March 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FERENC ISZAAFP