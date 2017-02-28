Les acteurs de Moonlight , égéries Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein a dévoilé sa nouvelle campagne de sous-vêtements baptisée «Révélation», mettant en scène les quatre acteurs du film Moonlight, au lendemain du sacre du film de Barry Jenkins aux Oscars.
Mahershala Ali (Oscar du meilleur acteur dans un second rôle), Alex Hibbert (12 ans), Ashton Sanders (21 ans) et Trevante Rhodes (27 ans), ont posé devant l'objectif de Willy Vanderperre.
Les vedettes oscarisées s'affichent sur des clichés en noir et blanc, boxer et T-shirt en coton noir pour le jeune Alex Hibbert.
Les acteurs succèdent ainsi au chanteur canadien Justin Bieber et à Kendall Jenner pour représenter les sous-vêtements de la marque américaine.
The art of the cool: “I just met Raf and I almost fainted, man. Really. I’ve been a fan of his since I was in the 10th grade. He just looked me up and down, then he nodded, like, ‘I like your look.’ I almost passed out.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ —Fashion fan @ashtondsanders, here in the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Future so bright: “It’s only a shame that this isn’t a franchise. It would be so great to get everyone back together. I did have the idea that we do a prequel, though. It’d be called Sunlight.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ —The Academy Award-winning @mahershalaali on a prequel America could get behind, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Star power: For nearly 20 years @MahershalaAli has toiled in television and film—or, as he put it, “working 16 years to be an overnight sensation." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ —Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Resonant: “Even after the performance is over, I realize that you still have to service it. I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein…telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was." ⠀ —@MahershalaAli, the Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt and Cotton Stretch Trunk with Slim Cut Jeans. ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.