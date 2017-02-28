RelaxNews

Les acteurs de Moonlight, égéries Calvin Klein

L'un des clichés de la campagne Calvin Klein.Photo Instagram

Calvin Klein a dévoilé sa nouvelle campagne de sous-vêtements baptisée «Révélation», mettant en scène les quatre acteurs du film Moonlight, au lendemain du sacre du film de Barry Jenkins aux Oscars.

Mahershala Ali (Oscar du meilleur acteur dans un second rôle), Alex Hibbert (12 ans), Ashton Sanders (21 ans) et Trevante Rhodes (27 ans), ont posé devant l'objectif de Willy Vanderperre.

Les vedettes oscarisées s'affichent sur des clichés en noir et blanc, boxer et T-shirt en coton noir pour le jeune Alex Hibbert.

Les acteurs succèdent ainsi au chanteur canadien Justin Bieber et à Kendall Jenner pour représenter les sous-vêtements de la marque américaine.






Expect the unexpected - but expect the best. #Oscars

Une publication partagée par Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) le 26 Févr. 2017 à 21h50 PST


Men of the moment: @ashtondsanders, @_Trevante_ and Alex Hibbert in Calvin Klein for tonight's #Oscars.

Une publication partagée par Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) le 26 Févr. 2017 à 20h23 PST


