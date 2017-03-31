Halle Berry seins nus et bras ouverts

Halle Berry, toujours une splendeur à 50 ans, a publié sur Instagram une belle photo d'elle, toute nue sous un voile en dentelles blanc transparent.
«Moi, quand quelqu'un me dit «je m'en viens et je t'apporte des petites gâteries»», a commenté l'actrice américaine en légende ce bien joli cliché, où elle apparaît souriante et pleinement sereine.
Le jour de son cinquantième anniversaire, elle avait publié une photo du même style, en promettant qu’il y en aurait d’autres.
In honor of the big FIVE OH I have decided that on the 14th of every month this year I'd like to share little gems of wisdoms that these five decades have taught me. (And please feel free to lay down what you've learned!) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Free at 50: In my opinion, there is no greater feeling than being FREE to be your truest, most authentic self. Finally at 50, I am able to embrace that philosophy completely, more than ever before. With love, I say PEACE OUT to the last decade, which was my most challenging ever and hello to the new one, as I am now armed with an abundance of strength and wisdom that only tough life lessons can bring!