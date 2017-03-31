Halle Berry seins nus et bras ouverts

31-03-2017 | 13h36

Halle Berry, toujours une splendeur à 50 ans, a publié sur Instagram une belle photo d'elle, toute nue sous un voile en dentelles blanc transparent.

«Moi, quand quelqu'un me dit «je m'en viens et je t'apporte des petites gâteries»», a commenté l'actrice américaine en légende ce bien joli cliché, où elle apparaît souriante et pleinement sereine.

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks." Une publication partagée par Halle Berry (@halleberry) le 30 Mars 2017 à 14h12 PDT

Le jour de son cinquantième anniversaire, elle avait publié une photo du même style, en promettant qu’il y en aurait d’autres.