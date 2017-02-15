Les 7 jolies recrues de Sports Illustrated

Le magazine américain Sports Illustrated a levé le voile sur son édition spéciale maillots de bain - Swimsuit Issue 2017. Voici les sept recrues qui font leur apparition pour la première fois dans SI:
D'abord, en vidéo:
Bianca Balti (Italie)
@katebock, Thanks! Check out this exclusive shot from Indonesia. #SISwim2017 is finally here! Tune into @JimmyKimmelLive RIGHT NOW for the cover reveal & first interview with this year’s cover model and don’t forget to check out @SI_Swimsuit to see even more from the brand new issue. That’s a wrap on #ModelTag. Photo credit: James Macari
Myla Dalbesio(Pennsylvanie)
I wrote an essay for Sports Illustrated on reconciling my feminism with being a swimsuit model. It was completed before the election, but feels even more relevant to me now. In the current climate we need to fight to continue to do what we love and be who we love, and not be shamed into backing down. The link to the essay is in my bio. Here is an excerpt: -- "It’s hard to hear someone say that I am being objectified by participating in things like the Swimsuit issue. It feels insulting, implying that I am somehow being taken advantage of, that I am not empowered in my own decisions. In fact, it is quite the opposite. I embrace my body and celebrate it, and for me that is what this issue represents. When I strip down and roll around in the sand, I’m not doing it for men, I’m doing it for me. I’m doing it because I worked for a decade to get here, went through countless trials and tribulations over my body image, and now I am proud to represent women my size. I am proud to show that you can be strong, smart, and sexy. I am proud to defy outdated and incorrect expectations of what feminists look and act like. I can be serious about women’s rights and flaunt my curves in a swimsuit (or out of one) at the same time. I hope that by doing so, I can help other women that look like me (and even those that don’t) begin to appreciate and love their bodies more. And I want women to know that feminism, as defined by the dictionary, means “the belief that men and women should have equal opportunities”. That’s it. It does not dictate the type of person you are, what you are allowed to do or say or wear, or what magazine you decide to show your ass in." #siswimsuit2017 #feministasfuck #notbackingdown
Kelly Gale(Suède)
I feel so incredibly proud to be in The 2017 issue of #SISwim @si_swimsuit!! The biggest thank you to everyone who made it happen❤️ and thanks @jamesmacari for only making me hold this position for a few seconds, it was harder than it looks😬 Who has their tickets to VIBES festival in Houston this weekend? Hope to see you guys there👏🏽 📸: @jamesmacari
Danielle Herrington(Californie)
Mia KangHong Kong)
Lais Ribeiro(Brésil)
Vita Sidorkina(Russie)