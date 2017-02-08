Mike Horn, le premier homme à traverser l'Antarctique intégralement

L'aventurier de l'extrême Mike Horn est devenu mardi le premier homme à traverser l'Antarctique intégralement sans moteur et en solitaire. Il a parcouru 5100 km en 57 jours à ski dans le froid extrême. Un exploit exceptionnel!
Il a annoncé qu'il était parvenu à l'autre bout du continent de neige et de glace situé au pôle Sud du globe via sa page Facebook et son compte Instagram:
"After 57 days, on the 7th of February at 22:50 UT Mike Horn reaches the end of the Antarctic Continent! It's Done!!" ++++++++++ In this voicemail - Mike explains how he communicated via his @iridiumcomm devices for the duration of this epic solo, unsupported 5100 km crossing of Antarctica. Hard to fathom what this entailed. To hear the full message go to the link in the bio. 📷Mike Horn and @chrisbrinleejr #antarctica #mb #panerai #pole2pole
I had no wind for the past 2 days. This morning when I woke up there was just enough wind to lift the kite. So I wished for more wind. Just enough to start moving. When I started moving I wished for a little more so I can start making distance. A couple of minutes later the horizon turned grey that meant wind and drifting snow. I stopped changed kites from 18 square meters to 12.5, them the wind hit me hard, I was overpowered I needed a 6.5 square meter kite so all I could do was run with the wind in the Sastugi field. I took a couple of nasty falls but made spectacular recoveries from been dragged across the Sastugi and snowdrifts on my back. It was a wild ride, far too wild and risky for this stage of the expedition. I have time to reach the ocean now, no need to break equipment or yourself by trying to go fast especially in this uneven terrain. When you wish be specific. Know what you want and wish for just that. Sometimes the gods are far too generous. I only did 117 km. And my position is S 73 34 and E 136 39. Now I wish for a great night sleep. The photo is a massive sastrugi I wish it was vanilla ice cream! But it wasn't! #Pole2Pole #Antartica #Mb #Panerai
Pour parvenir à ses fins, L'explorateur sud-africain s'est servi du vent et de voiles de kite pour avancer plus vite qu'à la seule force de ses jambes.
Another day of 211km, most of the day I was overpowered with the 12.5 square meter kite. Wanted to stop a couple of times but never found a good even spot without Sastugi. Dropped down in altitude even more from 3000m to 2270 m. I crossed maybe 18 massive crevasses on snow bridge very uneven ice and gusty winds. Each KM I do is hard work at the end of the day. Another 1600km to go In the tent I eat and sleep well I do not not wake up during my sleep even with the wind ripping at the tent and the snow drift slowly building up next on the tent. #pole2pole #mb #panerai
Sans cela, l'exploit était irréaliste puisque les aventuriers n'ont l'autorisation de fouler l'Antarctique que durant l'été austral (de novembre à février), au cours duquel le soleil est omniprésent. Le reste de l'année, c'est la nuit qui est omniprésente.
I left the last of the 70 latitudes behind me and are now in the 60's I'm heading to 66 degrees the year I was born. Yesterday was a day full of action. It started with the kite taking of with my sled and me standing there looking at all my equipment I need to survive take off. The kite going into that propeller movement that you can not stop! I managed to dive onto the sled and it was like a rodeo ride over the Sastugi with the kite going full speed down wind turning like a propeller. I removed my mittens I grabbed the knife out of my pocket opened the blade while the sled was trying to get rid of me bucking like a horse! I cut the lines that attached the kite to the sled now with cold hand, saved the sled but gone was the kite. Luckily there was allot of Sastugi around and the kites lines caught around the Sastugi. Kite downwind, skis upwind and my mittens somewhere in between and me sitting there in the howling wind on my sled! Very happy to have stopped this potentially dangerous situation. Now I had to walk back to get my Skis that was still at the place where all of this started. Only 2 hours later I could move again.....! I stopped after Sunset and it became very cold very quickly. It is an indication that winter is on its way and I have to get down the ice plateau - and quickly. The wind turned very light on me in the afternoon and my progression was slow for the rest of the day. I did 85km, dropped another 100m in Altitude but still find myself at 2480m hopefully today and tomorrow I will lose some height. My Position is S 69 28 and E 137 28 another 330 km to go. Best Regards, Mike #mb #panerai #Pole2Pole #antarctica