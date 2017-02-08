Mike Horn, le premier homme à traverser l'Antarctique intégralement

08-02-2017 | 14h55

L'aventurier de l'extrême Mike Horn est devenu mardi le premier homme à traverser l'Antarctique intégralement sans moteur et en solitaire. Il a parcouru 5100 km en 57 jours à ski dans le froid extrême. Un exploit exceptionnel!

Il a annoncé qu'il était parvenu à l'autre bout du continent de neige et de glace situé au pôle Sud du globe via sa page Facebook et son compte Instagram:

Pour parvenir à ses fins, L'explorateur sud-africain s'est servi du vent et de voiles de kite pour avancer plus vite qu'à la seule force de ses jambes.

Another day of 211km, most of the day I was overpowered with the 12.5 square meter kite. Wanted to stop a couple of times but never found a good even spot without Sastugi. Dropped down in altitude even more from 3000m to 2270 m. I crossed maybe 18 massive crevasses on snow bridge very uneven ice and gusty winds. Each KM I do is hard work at the end of the day. Another 1600km to go In the tent I eat and sleep well I do not not wake up during my sleep even with the wind ripping at the tent and the snow drift slowly building up next on the tent. #pole2pole #mb #panerai Une photo publiée par Mike Horn (@mikehornexplorer) le 18 Janv. 2017 à 5h17 PST

Sans cela, l'exploit était irréaliste puisque les aventuriers n'ont l'autorisation de fouler l'Antarctique que durant l'été austral (de novembre à février), au cours duquel le soleil est omniprésent. Le reste de l'année, c'est la nuit qui est omniprésente.