Beckham fait des push-ups sur un piano

L'ex-joueur de soccer anglais David Beckham participe au défi 22 push-up pendant 22 jours pour sensibiliser le monde aux 22 suicides par jour dans les rangs des vétérans de l'armée. Après s'être exécuté dans un avion en plein vol, il a fait sa série de pompes en bedaine sur un piano, à côté d'un verre de vin.

Et pour que la performance soit complète, un ami de Beckham est installé au piano en robe de chambre.

Mr Richie's challenge to myself day 2. @guyritchie

Une vidéo publiée par David Beckham (@davidbeckham) le 22 Sept. 2016 à 17h20 PDT


Et voici sa première série de 22 push-ups entre les sièges d’un avion, dans les airs:

