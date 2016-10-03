Beckham fait des push-ups sur un piano

L'ex-joueur de soccer anglais David Beckham participe au défi 22 push-up pendant 22 jours pour sensibiliser le monde aux 22 suicides par jour dans les rangs des vétérans de l'armée. Après s'être exécuté dans un avion en plein vol, il a fait sa série de pompes en bedaine sur un piano, à côté d'un verre de vin.
Et pour que la performance soit complète, un ami de Beckham est installé au piano en robe de chambre.
Et voici sa première série de 22 push-ups entre les sièges d’un avion, dans les airs:
So my lovely friend Mr Guy Richie the film maker and supreme athlete has nominated me to do 22 press ups consecutively for 22 days ( and by the way his challenge was that I do my first lot at 44,000 feet as he knows I'm travelling) ....This isn't one of his daily routines where he likes to teach u a lesson and beat you, it's for a very good reason... 22 service men kill themselves post conflict... 22 a day, basically 1 an hour. So I am doing what Guy R , Jason S and Charlie H are doing and supporting , respecting and appreciating all the service men and women and their sacrifice ... we shine a light to support and help save lives ... @guyritchie @justintheroux @brooklynbeckham