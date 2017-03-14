Cara Delevingne sort son premier livre

Le mannequin britannique Cara Delevingne a annoncé sur son compte Instagram la sortie en octobre prochain de son premier roman.
Comme un écho à sa carrière internationale de mannequin, le premier ouvrage de la jeune britannique s'intitulera Mirror, Mirror (miroir, miroir, NDLR). Le roman n'évoquera pourtant pas la vie sous les flashs de la jeune femme qui connaît un succès retentissant depuis sa collaboration remarquée avec Burberry.
Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED !!! Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (que scary music 😵) I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone! You can pre-order Mirror, Mirror now by clicking on the link in my bio… lets start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU! #MirrorMirror
D'après les quelques éléments précisés dans sa publication, Cara Delevigne signe l'histoire de jeunes adolescents âgés de 16 ans, répondant aux noms de Red, Leo, Naima et Rose, et cherchant à découvrir qui ils sont véritablement. Le top confie «adorer les personnages» et ce qu'ils représentent.
Mirror, Mirror sera disponible à compter d'octobre prochain, mais les pré-commandes sont déjà ouvertes, sur Amazon.