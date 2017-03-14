Cara Delevingne sort son premier livre

14-03-2017 | 14h27

Le mannequin britannique Cara Delevingne a annoncé sur son compte Instagram la sortie en octobre prochain de son premier roman.

Comme un écho à sa carrière internationale de mannequin, le premier ouvrage de la jeune britannique s'intitulera Mirror, Mirror (miroir, miroir, NDLR). Le roman n'évoquera pourtant pas la vie sous les flashs de la jeune femme qui connaît un succès retentissant depuis sa collaboration remarquée avec Burberry.

D'après les quelques éléments précisés dans sa publication, Cara Delevigne signe l'histoire de jeunes adolescents âgés de 16 ans, répondant aux noms de Red, Leo, Naima et Rose, et cherchant à découvrir qui ils sont véritablement. Le top confie «adorer les personnages» et ce qu'ils représentent.

Mirror, Mirror sera disponible à compter d'octobre prochain, mais les pré-commandes sont déjà ouvertes, sur Amazon.