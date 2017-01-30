Madonna est «dégoûtante» selon Donald Trump

Donald Trump a qualifié Madonna de «dégoûtante» lors d'une entrevue à Fox News jeudi dernier.
Le président des États-Unis commentait les propos prononcés par chanteuse lors de la marche des femmes le 21 janvier dernier à Washington. «Je suis en colère. Oui, je suis indignée, oui j'ai pensé faire sauter la Maison Blanche, mais je sais que cela ne changera rien (...) Il faut s'aimer les uns les autres. J'ai choisi l'amour», avait dit l'interprète de Vogue.
«Je crois qu'elle est juste dégoûtante. Je crois qu'elle se fait beaucoup de mal. Je pense qu'elle a blessé toute la cause qu'elle défend. À elle, et à certaines autres personnes. Mais je crois qu'elle a fait du mal à elle en particulier. Je crois que ce qu'elle a dit était indigne de notre pays», a dit le président des États-Unis à la chaîne américaine.
De son côté, Madonna a clarifié ses propos sur Instagram. «Je ne suis pas une personne violente, je ne fais pas la promotion de la violence et je crois que c'est important que les gens comprennent mon discours dans son ensemble et non seulement une seule phrase prise hors contexte.»
Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************