Madonna est «dégoûtante» selon Donald Trump

Donald Trump a qualifié Madonna de «dégoûtante» lors d'une entrevue à Fox News jeudi dernier.

Le président des États-Unis commentait les propos prononcés par chanteuse lors de la marche des femmes le 21 janvier dernier à Washington. «Je suis en colère. Oui, je suis indignée, oui j'ai pensé faire sauter la Maison Blanche, mais je sais que cela ne changera rien (...) Il faut s'aimer les uns les autres. J'ai choisi l'amour», avait dit l'interprète de Vogue.

«Je crois qu'elle est juste dégoûtante. Je crois qu'elle se fait beaucoup de mal. Je pense qu'elle a blessé toute la cause qu'elle défend. À elle, et à certaines autres personnes. Mais je crois qu'elle a fait du mal à elle en particulier. Je crois que ce qu'elle a dit était indigne de notre pays», a dit le président des États-Unis à la chaîne américaine.

De son côté, Madonna a clarifié ses propos sur Instagram. «Je ne suis pas une personne violente, je ne fais pas la promotion de la violence et je crois que c'est important que les gens comprennent mon discours dans son ensemble et non seulement une seule phrase prise hors contexte.»