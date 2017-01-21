L'ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell a accouché

L'ex-Spice Girls Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) a annoncé avoir donné naissance à un fils ce samedi.

Avec son mari, Christian Horner, ils ont annoncé l'arrivée de leur premier enfant ensemble samedi matin.

«Christian et moi sommes ravis d'annoncer que notre bébé est né ce matin, pesant 3,30 kilos» a tweeté la maman de 44 ans.

Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz 👶🏼👍🏻