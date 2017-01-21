Canoë

L'ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell a accouché

Geri Halliwell et Christian Horner.Photo Wenn

L'ex-Spice Girls Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) a annoncé avoir donné naissance à un fils ce samedi.

Avec son mari, Christian Horner, ils ont annoncé l'arrivée de leur premier enfant ensemble samedi matin.

«Christian et moi sommes ravis d'annoncer que notre bébé est né ce matin, pesant 3,30 kilos» a tweeté la maman de 44 ans.

Son amie et ex-Spice Girls Emma Bunton a elle aussi partagé la nouvelle sur Twitter en la félicitant. «Magnifique nouvelle, si heureuse!» a-t-elle posté.

Le nom du bébé n'a pas encore été communiqué.

