P!nk et les Backstreet Boys au 50e FEQ

Le rappeur Kendrick Lamar, les superstars du country Lady Antebellum, P!nk et les Backstreet Boys seront de la 50e édition du Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ), qui a dévoilé sa programmation mercredi midi.
Toutes ces têtes d'affiche rejoignent Muse, Metallica et Michel Louvain, dont les concerts étaient déjà annoncés sur l'affiche du FEQ, qui se tiendra du 6 au 16 juillet prochain.
Voici les 50 artistes dévoilés:
- Amadou & Mariam
- Andy Shauf
- Arkells
- Backstreet Boys
- Belle et Bum
- Ben l'oncle soul
- Bernard Adamus
- Bobby Bazini
- Bros
- Crown the empire
- Dakhabrakha
- Dead Obies
- DJ Shadow
- DNCE
- DVBBS
- Fetty Wap featuring Monty
- Flume
- Fred Fortin
- Groenland
- Hommage à Bob Walsh
- Isabelle Boulay
- Jesse Royal
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Kendrick Lamar
- La Chicane
- Lady Antebellum
- Les Cowboys Fringants
- Les Soeurs Boulay
- Les Trois Accords
- Lisa Leblanc
- Los Lonely Boys
- Matt Holubowski
- Melissa Etheridge
- Men Without Hats
- Metallica
- Michel Fugain
- Michel Louvain
- Migos
- Muse
- MXPX
- P!NK
- Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band
- Phantogram
- Pierce the Veil
- Pink Martini
- Rymz
- The Barr Brothers, Bassekou Kouyaté & Amy Sacko
- The Strumbellas
- Tony Allen tribute to Art Blakey
- Yann Perreau