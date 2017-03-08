Cédric Bélanger
Agence QMI

P!nk et les Backstreet Boys au 50e FEQ

Les Backstreet Boys et P!nk s'ajoutent notamment à la programmation du Festival d'été de Québec.Photo Archives / AFP

Le rappeur Kendrick Lamar, les superstars du country Lady Antebellum, P!nk et les Backstreet Boys seront de la 50e édition du Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ), qui a dévoilé sa programmation mercredi midi.

Toutes ces têtes d'affiche rejoignent Muse, Metallica et Michel Louvain, dont les concerts étaient déjà annoncés sur l'affiche du FEQ, qui se tiendra du 6 au 16 juillet prochain.

Voici les 50 artistes dévoilés:

  • Amadou & Mariam
  • Andy Shauf
  • Arkells
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Belle et Bum
  • Ben l'oncle soul
  • Bernard Adamus
  • Bobby Bazini
  • Bros
  • Crown the empire
  • Dakhabrakha
  • Dead Obies
  • DJ Shadow
  • DNCE
  • DVBBS
  • Fetty Wap featuring Monty
  • Flume
  • Fred Fortin
  • Groenland
  • Hommage à Bob Walsh
  • Isabelle Boulay
  • Jesse Royal
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • La Chicane
  • Lady Antebellum
  • Les Cowboys Fringants
  • Les Soeurs Boulay
  • Les Trois Accords
  • Lisa Leblanc
  • Los Lonely Boys
  • Matt Holubowski
  • Melissa Etheridge
  • Men Without Hats
  • Metallica
  • Michel Fugain
  • Michel Louvain
  • Migos
  • Muse
  • MXPX
  • P!NK
  • Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band
  • Phantogram
  • Pierce the Veil
  • Pink Martini
  • Rymz
  • The Barr Brothers, Bassekou Kouyaté & Amy Sacko
  • The Strumbellas
  • Tony Allen tribute to Art Blakey
  • Yann Perreau

